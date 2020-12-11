PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats varsity soccer team came away with a 2-1 win Thursday night against the Kaufman Lions.
The score was 0-0 at half with our boys missing several good opportunities to put the ball into the back of the net.
Three minutes into the second half Kaufman found a crease in our defense and scored to go up 1-0.
10 minutes later Andy Garcia had a great diagonal dribble into the middle of the pitch and then played a great through ball to Gary Munoz for the equalizer.
Exactly four minutes later Alex Garcia's throw deflected off a Kaufman defender and bounced right to Arturo Nieto for the 22 yard upper 90 shot for the winner.
Head coach John Absalom gave deserving defensive credit to Ricoh Avila, Michael Chaidez, Yoriel Reyes, Tony Garcia and Ian Oliva.
The Wildcats will scrimmage against the Lindale Eagles Tuesday.
