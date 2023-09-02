The Palestine Wildcats started out promising tonight in Jasper, leading at the end of the first quarter of play by a score of 14 to 7. However, things did turn in the second quarter as the Wildcats surrendered 32 points in the second quarter to Jasper, with the first half ending with a 39-17 Jasper lead.
The damage was already done by that time. The Wildcats held their own in the second half, trading solo touchdowns with the Bulldogs in the second half. The Wildcats surrendered a few defensive penalties, and had a couple of costly turnovers which proved to be momentum shifters.
On the positive side, the Wildcats saw contributions from some new faces getting touches on offense, and Perry Cole was dominant on the defensive line.
*Tony Watson, play-by-play voice of the Palestine Wildcats, contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.