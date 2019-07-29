Frankston’s new head baseball coach, Wes King, says his style of baseball has been described as ‘guerrilla ball.’
“I’m all offense — old LSU Skip Bertman style ball. I love putting offensive pressure on people,” King said.
It sounds like it won’t be dull around the ball field when the Indians take the field this spring. “We are going to swing the bats, and hit the ball hard. We won’t be cheap outs, and we’ll put pressure on the defense.
“We know that we also have to play defense and have good pitching, too, but you have to score runs to win!” King said.
The same hit-it-hard mentality will be evident in King’s classroom, as well. “I like to teach at a high level of intensity. The classroom is the foundation. Kids who work hard in classroom will work hard on the field, and that is the kind of athletes I am looking for,” King said. His teaching assignment this year will be science at Frankston Junior High.
King is from Nacogdoches and played high school baseball at Central Heights High School, a powerhouse in the sport. He received a bachelor’s degree in 2006 from Texas State University in San Marcus, majoring in wildlife management. He later added a Master’s in Educational Administration from Lamar University.
Before coaching, King spent several years as a manager of a McCoy’s, but started coaching in 2009. He has been a coach at Central Heights, Gary, and Alto, and was a junior high principal at New Summerfield. Most recently, at (2A) Alto, King was the head baseball coach for four years. The last two years he was there, AHS went 20-9, finishing #20 in 2A and then 26-6, finishing 7th. Both years, perennial finalist Woden knocked his Yellow Jackets out of contention.
Coach King has already met a few of the Frankston kids, in the summer programs. He says he finds his youngsters to be “baseball savvy” and is excited about his team’s prospects.
King and his wife Lisa currently live in Rusk, and he will be commuting to Frankston. Lisa is a counselor in the Jacksonville ISD. They have two sons, ages eight and four.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.