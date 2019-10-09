ELKHART – Elkhart high school hosted the District 3A-11 district meet Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Elks performed well at home and came away with second-place with all six runners placing inside the top-20.
The Westwood high school cross country team placed two top-10 finishers and qualified a squadron of runners for the regional meet. Their varsity girls finished fifth as a team, while the boys took home third and qualified for the regional meet as a team.
Elkhart's Ava Trim finished as the top area runner on the girls side in second place (13:15). Fellow Lady Elk runner Kathyrn Esparza was the next best area runner in sixth (14:21), The Lady Elks then saw their final four all reserve top-20 placements – Madison Crader, 15th (14:56); Brianna Knight, 16th (14:58); Megan Bailey, 17th (15:00); and Gracie Johnson, 18th (15:01).
Lady Panther runners Jaysa Coney, 7th (14:21), and Laryette Gilmore, 9th (14:28), will move on as individual regional qualifiers for Westwood. The final three finishers for the Lady Panthers was Mahli McKay, 31st; Jaedi Goodman, 33th; and McKinnsey Reed, 36th.
Frankston's lone Lady Indian runner was Abigail Fletcher. Fletcher placed 19th amongst a field of 36 runners.
Westwood's Emilio Martinez placed as the top area finisher in third (19:27). Paul Stewart represented Westwood's second top-10 finisher in 10th (20:03). Sean Miller placed 15th (20:34). Carlos Martell was 22nd, Coleman Gilbreath finished 26th and Quenton Dean rounded out the group in 29th.
The Elks varsity boys had three runners place inside the top-20 with Zane Quick clocking in as their top finisher in sixth (19:43). Wesley Hubert placed 13th (20:26), while Colton Parker was the third member of their top-20 finishers in 14th (20:32). JJ Casal just missed the top-20 cut in 21st (21:07). DeMarkus Ray placed 24th Garrett Krumnow was 31st, while Jace Komegay rounded out the group in 32nd.
Frankston's Govanni Martinez finished as the Indians best runner in eighth (19:48). Logan Ratliff was the second half of Frankston's team as he secured 25th (21:24).
The Class 3A regional meet will be down in Huntsville on Oct. 28.
