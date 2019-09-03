BROWNSBORO – The Westwood Lady Panthers competed in the Brownsboro Varsity Volleyball tournament last weekend at Brownsboro High School. Westwood closed their final day of tournament play out with a win over Boles, which secured them third-place overall.
The Lady Panthers dropepd their first match of the day to Fairfield in three sets – 20-25, 25-16, 18-25. In their second game, Westwood fell to the Rains Lady Wildcats in two – 21-25, 19-25. Finally, the Lady Panthers were able to bounce back in a battle for third place against the the Boles Lady Hornets.
Westwood dismissed Boles in two games – 25-17, 25-15.
The Lady Panthers will return to the court tonight to battle the Rice Lady Bulldogs. Junior varsity begins at 4:30 p.m., with varisty to follow.
