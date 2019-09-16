Patience.
A hard thing to practice, but something that was required from first-year Westwood volleyball coach Daylyn Harris.
The Lady Panthers volleyball team celebrated homecoming with their fourth coach in four years Friday.
To say this team, especially the seniors, were “guarded” against welcoming another head coach would be an understatement.
“[She] had to earn our trust,” senior setter Avery Jenkins said.
Crockett native Daylyn Harris arrived at Westwood in July of this year eager to get back to the small-town atmosphere. Upon her arrival, she was met with the question of “how long will you be here?”
A challenging question, but one that would decide how responsive the team would be with their new head coach. Fortunately, it fell in line with how Harris wanted to move forward. Relationship building and team unity had already been at the forefront of the culture she wanted to establish within their locker room.
It was imperative Harris built that trust with her athletes early. To put them in the best situation to be successful, the players would have to trust her just as she needed to trust them. And though that trust has been established now, there were growing pains both sides had to initially endure.
“Our coach last year told us that she wasn't leaving,” senior Jordan Carter said. “It was hard adjusting to the way [Coach Harris] did things. Every detail. We didn't like it at first.”
Hesitancy from the team to fully buy-in was expected. Nevertheless, the Lady Panthers would attempt to “grow” with their new coach. It's a slogan found plastered all around the Westwood campus.
It symbolizes a boat and the trust each player must have with one another. Everybody has to row. If you have one person rowing on one side and another person not rowing at all then you're turning in circles.
“You really can't see where you're going,” Harris said on what inspires her about “grow.” “We have a goal. But every day we're rowing our back is to it. You have to trust the person beside you is going to do their job.”
The trust coach Harris has earned from her team highlights the relationship she's built off the court with her players as much as she has on it.
A short scan over her Twitter page will show the culture she's helped shape within their locker room. Their confidence radiates aspirations of becoming one of Westwood's most memorable teams in recent years.
Their immediate goal is to win the district. In fact, coach Harris proclaimed they will. After their loss to Buffalo Friday, the team will rely on their patience and focus to see that goal through.
After that, their plan is to make history. To become the first Lady Panthers volleyball team in nearly a decade to make it past the first round of the playoffs.
Led by seniors Jordan Carter, Avery Jenkins, Makenzie Nettles, Kaitlyn Sumrow, Tiana Davis and Shamaya Downie, the Lady Panthers have the core in place to make a playoff run.
Contrarily, though winning is always prioritized, the impact of Harris' success as a coach extends beyond their record at the end of the season.
“I want to prepare them for what's going to happen next,” Harris said. “How to be strong women. Never have to rely on outside factors. They can go out and be independent. That's success. I want our girls to be able to walk around proud of everything they've accomplished.”
