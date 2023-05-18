The Neches Lady Tigers are on the cusp of reaching the state tournament for the first time in program history.
The Lady Tigers are riding a four-game win streak entering their regional finals series against Chester. In their previous two playoff games against Bloomburg and Saltillo, they held them without a run in large part to their pitcher Jessi Sumpter.
“I loved watching her come in as a freshman and mature since then,” head coach Jenna Jenkins said. “She was dominant throughout district. She does a great job for us and keeps us in every game. She’s the heartbeat of our team.”
Sumpter allowed one hit in their win over Saltillo with 10 strikeouts. Against Bloomburg she allowed just two hits with 11 strikeouts. Sumpter had two other shutouts this season and another two games where she allowed just one run.
Her pitching prowess will be tested against a Chester team who has eclipsed double-digit runs in three of their previous four games.
However, though a different sport, Neches as a program is accustomed to performing on big stages. They were regional finalists in volleyball and state semifinalists in basketball.
“We have high expectations across the board,” Jenkins said. “They were disappointed during volleyball when we got stuck at the regional final game. They used that as fuel to motivate them the rest of the year. These kids expect to go deep in everything they do.”
Neches began their district schedule 8-0 despite having no preseason and just one practice. Their only district loss came against the Frankston Maidens who reached the Class 2A regional quarterfinals. Since that loss on April 21, Neches have beaten their opponents 45 to 2.
Sumpter has led them at the plate thus far going 6-for-7 with five RBI in the playoffs. Joely Jenkins is 4-for-6 at the plate in two games and Abigail Fletcher is 4-for-5.
“Everyone is excited because Neches hasn’t been this deep in the playoffs,” Jenkins said. “We’re preparing and hopeful to be playing in Austin.”
