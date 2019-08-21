The Ladycats won in three over Chapel Hill Tuesday night -- 25-14, 25-21, 26-24. Monique Thompson had 3 serving aces and 9 assists on the night. Ka'Zem Wood led the team in assists with 10 and had 8 digs. Ke'ondra White had led the offense with 10 kills and led the defense with 10 digs on the night. Ay'Lasia Fantroy added 7 kills and Shayla Arthur had 6 kills. The Ladycats will be competing in the Edgewood Tournament on Thursday morning with games at 9 am, 10 am and 12 pm.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.