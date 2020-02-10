Despite falling 42-33 to the Madisonville Lady Mustangs at home Friday, the Ladycats left Friday night with a playoff spot secured in District 19-4A.
Palestine carried a 21-17 lead into the halftime against Madisonville after outscoring them 10-5 in the second quarter.
Ja'Mya Reeves led them in scoring with seven points during the first-half. Madisonville opened the second half on a 8-2 run. An already ruckus Madisonville crowd was ignited even more by their team's offensive surge.
“We got caught up in some of the emotion of the game,” head coach Nicole Anderson said about her team's reaction to the opposing crowd. “We lost our composure. And it led to more turnovers. I [still] loved the raw emotion and desire to win the game I saw from them.”
Down 25-23, Ja'Mya Reeves tied the game back up with a pair of needed free throws. A Madisonville layup allowed them to regain the lead before an Ay'Lashia Fantroy layup knotted the contest back up heading into the fourth.
Unfortunately for the Ladycats, they would be down Fantroy and Ma'Shayla Jordan as the pair both fouled out in the final quarter.
Their absence did not go unnoticed as the Lady Mustangs raced out to a 10-2 run in the first 4:30 minutes of the quarter.
A dime pass from Reeves to Kaitlyn Gordon in the paint closed the deficit to eight. Madisonville responded, which put the lead back to double digits. Ambriana Price offered a brief surge of momentum for the Ladycats with under three minutes left.
Price split her two free throw attempts, but made up for it with a needed wing three from the left side of the court. The Mustang lead was cut to six with 1:45 remaining.
However, that would be the final basket of the game for Palestine.
“It was a great learning experience for what I consider a youthful team,” Anderson said. “It's good for us to go into environments that are hostile where the crowd is right up on you. This was a great opportunity for them to remember when the pressure is on and the crowd is loud you go back to your basics.”
“We have to remember what got us to the point where we're at. You can't let the crowd take you out of what you do. Obviously, we want to win, but it's great that got to see that. You can't recreate that in-game high-energy experience in practice.”
Tonight, the Ladycats have a chance to clinch the third seed with a win over Rusk. A loss would drop them to fourth.
“I want to give a shout out to the Palestine community,” Anderson said. “Come out and support us, we need all the help we can get at Rusk and in the playoffs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.