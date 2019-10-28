PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats clinched their third consecutive playoff birth with their sweep of Mexia Friday night – 25-22, 25-19, 28-26. Shayla Arthur had 13 kills and 9 digs on the night. Ka'Zem Wood had 8 kills, 15 assists and 8 digs. Katie Litynesky had a team-high 24 assists. Ke'ondra White had eight digs and five kills.
The Ladycats home victory brought an end to a four-game losing streak that began with the Rusk Lady Eagles.
“We had a lot of talks last week about staying focus,” head coach Janae Evans said. “You could tell it was a different focus. They wanted to secure that spot. They drew a focus and that's what you saw on Friday.”
Admittedly, for the seniors, it was an emotional victory for many of them. The joy of knowing their season won't end tonight, coupled with the opportunity to make a final playoff run, was more than enough to for an assortment of emotions to fill the locker room.
“They take pride in working hard all season long,” Evans said. “When we got in that locker room everyone was feeling good knowing that we've gotten to this point.”
Tonight, Palestine will travel to Rusk for their final district game. The customary Tuesday road match caps off a district stretch in which the Ladycats didn't host one Tuesday home game.
“Let's go take care of this,” Evans said about playing at Rusk tonight. “We know we're capabale. We have to draw that focus.”
Palestine's district standings have been finalized and they will enter postseason play as the fourth seed. Following tonight's contest, if no warmup match is scheduled, the Ladycats will prepare for a match against Carthage next Monday at Tyler Junior College for the bi-district round.
Junior varsity is scheduled to begin the evening at 5 p.m. with varstiy to follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.