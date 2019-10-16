CORSICANA – The Cayuga Ladycats cross country team became district champs last week following their performance in Corsicana. The Ladycats far outperformed the field with a final score of 20 – compared to second-place Itasca, who finished with a score of 59.
In a top-10 dominated by young runners, Cayuga sophomore Aerin Thompson came away as the meet's top performer. Thompson ran a time of 13:23.50, which was enough to edge out second-place runner Jimena Perez who ran a time of 13:23.89.
The Ladycats continue to show dominance in the meet as freshmen Andria Thompson and Claire Drinkard placed third and fourth, respectively. Thompson ran a time of 13:56.37, while Drinkard followed her at 13:58.60.
Cayuga's freshmen class continued to headline the 3200 meter event as fellow freshman Alexis Chambers placed seventh with a time of 14:25.
Emma Reynolds, freshman, rounded out their freshman class in 13th (15:12), while Isabelle Mills fought her way into the top 20 in 19th (15:46).
The Ladycats were the only school to have six runners place inside the top-20.
On the boys side, Connor Daniel finished as the Wildcats' top perfomrer in 19th (21:40). Billy Kelly followed him in 22nd (22:02), Landon Spivey was 29th and Chris Torre was 32nd.
The Cayuga Ladycats will prepare for the regional meet at Kate Barr-Ross Park Oct. 28. The first four teams in each division and the top-10 individuals not already on one of the advancing teams in the regional meet will qualify for the state championship.
Their race time is set to begin at 8:15 a.m.
