TYLER – The Ladycats playoff celebration lasted but so long following their three-set defeat at the hands of the Carthage Lady Bulldogs Tuesday night.
It was a game of runs for the Lady Bulldogs as several times they were able to put the Ladycats in sizable holes.
In set 1, Carthage jumped out to a 12-5 advantage. The back-and-forth continued until Palestine saw themselves trailing 19-8.
A huge block from Palestine's Shayla Arthur temporarily stopped Carthage's run. The Lady Bulldogs would return the favor on the next play to go up 20-9.
The Lady Bulldogs would close out the first set 25-12.
Palestine came out much improved in the second set. The Ladycats got out to a 5-3 lead due to self-inflicted errors on the part of Carthage. Unfortunately for Palestine, the Lady Bulldogs began to rally back – taking a 7-5 lead before Monique Thompson put an end to the early run with a kill shot.
Carthage began another attempt at a brief run, but this time it was Ke'Ondra White who came through with the stop to halt another Carthage run.
An exchange of points had Palestine trailing 15-11 before another key Shayla Arthur block allowed the Ladycats to go back on the attack. Unfortuantely, Carthage shot off another 5-0 run before closing the second set out 25-18.
The third set proved even less favorable to the Ladycats. Palestine trailed 8-5 before Palestine coach Janae Evans was forced to burn a timeout. Unfortunately, the pause in action did little for the Ladyats as Carthage ran out to a 14-6 lead.
The Ladycats were never able to overcome the eight-point hole as the Lady Bulldogs closed the night off 25-10 in the final set.
