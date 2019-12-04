PALESTINE – A slow start to Palestine's Tuesday night contest ended in an exciting finish led by Ja'Mya Reeves in their 37-32 defeat of the Franklin Lady Lions.
A defensive start for both sides saw the Ladycats carry a 6-4 lead into the second quarter. Palestine was held to just two points until Ay'Lashia Fantroy rattled off four points in the final minute of the first.
The second quarter showed to be much like the first. The Ladycats kept busy on the defensive end as the recorded six steals in the quarter – four coming Ja'Mya Reeves.
Reeves had the first basket of the quarter following a savvy steal on the defensive end. Reeves scored the only other basket of the quarter as Palestine sat out in front 10-8 at the half.
The final two quarters proved to be the best stretch of basketball for the Ladycats all night. Fantroy scored four of their first six points in the third before Reeves scored their next four points to cap off a 10-1 run.
Both teams exchanged baskets from there, but the Ladycats were able to take a 24-21 lead into the final quarter of play.
Franklin's offensive momentum continued to roll into the fourth as a couple of baskets gave them their first lead since the first quarter, 25-24.
Their run was halted when Fantroy found Reeves in the corner for a needed three-ball to put them up 27-25 with five minutes left.
Following a foul and split free throw from Fantroy, Jumija Clewis sunk another three to extend the Ladycat lead to four, 31-27. A three from Franklin shifted Palestine's lead to one with a minute and a half to play. Another hard layup from the Lady Lions put them back on top 32-31.
However, Reeves stole the show from there. A clutch three inside of 30 seconds retook the lead, 34-32, for Palestine. Their next two possessions ended with Reeves going to the charity stripe where she made three of her four free throws to cap off the game for the Ladycats.
Reeves finished the game with 18 points, while Fantroy had 10.
