EUSTACE – The Ladycats went 3-3 this weekend in the Eustace Tournament, bringing home second place in the Silver Bracket.
On Thursday, Palestine lost to Scurry-Rosser (20-25, 17-25). Shayla Arthur led the team in kills with 7 and Ay'Lasia Fantroy added 5 kills. Monique Thompson led the offense with 8 assists. Ka'Zem Wood led the defense with 11 digs. In their second battle that day, the Ladycats defeated Blooming Grove in two sets – 25-21, 25-22. Arthur had 6 kills and Fantroy added 4 kills. Thompson had 5 assists and Arthur led the team with 7 digs. In their final pool play game on Thursday, the team took a loss to Mabank – 14-25, 21-25. Ke'ondra White led the offense with 4 kills. Arthur had 3 stuff blocks and Wood added 12 digs.
On Saturday, Palestine defeated Buffalo in three sets – 25-21, 20-25, 25-20. Shayla Arthur had 12 kills, while Ka'Zem Wood added 8 kills. Ke'ondra White had 5 kills. Monique Thompson had 14 assists in the game and Raina Hanzik and Ke'ondra White each had 12 digs.
The Ladycats defeated Kaufman in their second game of the day – 22-25, 25-11, 25-17. White led the team with 9 kills, while Wood added 3. Monique Thompson had 8 assists and White had a team high of 8 digs.
In the championship game, the Ladycats were defeated by Palmer – 23-25, 25-15, 15-25. White had 3 aces from the serving line. Wood and Ay'lasia Fantroy led the offense with 4 kills each. Thompson added 11 assists. Raina Hanzik and Wood led the team defensively with 13 digs a piece. White added 12 digs.
The Ladycats will play at home on Tuesday against Chapel Hill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.