The Palestine Ladycats varsity soccer team played the Bullard Lady Panthers this Thursday morning in their first game of the year in their hosted Great East Texas Shootout.
Palestine and Bullard ended in a 2-2 draw following the Lady Panthers second half goal.
Palestine surrendered their first goal early in the match on a corner kick. Palestine's Camila Dominguez netted the Ladycats first goal of the first half and tied the contest at 1-1.
Jennifer Aguilar scored their second goal on a shot from outside the box and captured the lead for Palestine before intermission. During the second half, the Ladycats were able to contain the attacks from Bullard, but could not keep the lead and the game ended in a 2-2 tie.
Standouts, according to head coach Luis Hernandez, for the game were Jocelyn Musil, Izabel Simien and Jennifer Aguilar.
The Ladycats record sits at 0-0-1 at the time written.
The 16th annual East Texas Shooutout soccer tournament continues today with an opening matchup between Grace Community and Henderson at 8:30 a.m. Palestine, who had an 8:30 p.m. affair against Shadow Creek Thursday, will return to action at 10 a.m. against Quinlan.
It will be the Ladycats final pool play matchup before brackett play Saturday.
Friday's soccer slate:
Rudder vs. Chapell Hill, 11:30 a.m.
John Tyler vs. Grace Comm, 1 p.m.
Cpt. Shreve vs. Henderson, 2:30 p.m.
Quinlan vs. Bullard, 4 p.m.
Wylie vs. Jacksonville, 5:30 p.m.
John Tyler vs. Cpt. Shreve, 7 p.m.
Bullard vs. Shadow Creek, 8:30 p.m.
A pair of courtesy games will begin bracket play Saturday at 8 a.m. followed by the semifinals matchup then the championship game at 5 p.m.
