LINCOLN, Neb. – Larry Frost, former head football coach for the Palestine Wildcats in the early 80s and father of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, has passed away.
Larry's son Steve made the announcement on social media Thursday morning.
“Today, the good father Larry Frost went home to be with The Good Father and His Son. We love you, Dad. Rest well, and we will see you soon enough.”
Larry starred at Malcolm High School back in the 1960s before playing collegiately at Nebraska. He later coached at a few high schools before becoming the head football coach at Palestine in 1984. He won 10 games in two years with the Wildcats.
Larry was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2019.
He was 73.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.