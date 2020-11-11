As part of a season-long celebration of UIL 100 Years of Football Palestine native Bill Bradley has been nominated as being one of the Top 100 players in the history of UIL Texas High School Football.
Voting begins TODAY at TexasFootball.com/UIL100-Players/Form/
Texas Football's fan vote will determine the top 10 players of all time Voting ends Sunday, November 15th at noon, so make sure to get those votes in!
Each of their 100 nominated players will be recognized by the UIL and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football in a special commemorative magazine and the Top 10 will be recognized with a special ceremony at the UIL State Football Championship in Arlington, Texas.
With Bradley as quarterback, Palestine won the 1964 Texas 3A State Championship, the only one in the school's history.
His running and passing skills gained him selection as a high school All-American.
His football talents, including the reputed ability to pass with either hand, earned him the nickname "Super Bill."
He also participated in the Big 33 football game for the Texas All-Stars in 1966.
Bradley is a member of the Texas High School, University of Texas and Texas Sports Halls of Fame.
