As part of a season-long celebration of UIL 100 Years of Football Palestine native Adrian Peterson has been nominated as being one of the Top 100 players in the history of UIL Texas High School Football.
Voting begins TODAY at TexasFootball.com/UIL100-Players/Form/
Texas Football's fan vote will determine the top 10 players of all time Voting ends Sunday, October 25th at noon, so make sure to get those votes in!
Each of their 100 nominated players will be recognized by the UIL and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football in a special commemorative magazine and the Top 10 will be recognized with a special ceremony at the UIL State Football Championship in Arlington, Texas.
