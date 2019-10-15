Former Palestine High School football standout Jarrell Owens will get a second opportunity to continue his professional career after being selected by the New York Guardians in the XFL Draft on Tuesday.
Owens was a solid contributor for the Oklahoma State Cowboys following his high school career as a Wildcat. In four years he compiled 72 tackles, 20 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, along with four pass deflections.
His best year came as a senior with the Cowboys where he had 31 tackles, including 23 solo stops, six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble. Owens signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns this past NFL offseason, but was waived in August.
The Guardians selected Owens with the seventh pick of the seventh round. Owens retweeted the selection by his new home and tagged it “More Life.”
'It's a big blessing,” Owens said. “I'm very thankful for the opportunity. I love to play football no matter the stage I'm playin on. The best view comes after the hardest climb.”
Owens will be coached by Kevin Gilbride, who as an assistant for the Giants from 2004-13. He was part of two Super Bowl-championship teams.
While the XFL has yet to release its full 2020 schedule, the dates and broadcast information are set.
The league opens Saturday, February 8, 2020 — the weekend after Super Bowl 54 — and regular season will span 10 weeks through April 12. Two playoff games are scheduled for April 18 and April 19, with its championship game on April 26.
“I'm going to embrace the opportunity,” Owens emphasized. “Set the bar high. Be the best version of myself. Nothing less.”
