There are a number of reminders this time of year that football season is right around the corner, but the arrival of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine is one of most fans’ favorite signs that “Friday Night Lights” season is near.
This year marks the 64th edition of Texas Football, widely considered the “Bible of Texas Football.” This year’s edition features 400 pages of Texas football coverage — from the NFL to high school Class 1A — from front to cover, full of feature stories, preseason all-state teams, season and district previews, and much more.
Gracing the cover of the 2023 Texas Football magazine is TCU Coach Sonny Dykes. Fresh off a run to the College Football Playoff national championship, Dykes appears on the cover under the headline, “SON RISE: TCU's Sonny Dykes takes his place in the spotlight.” It's the first time since 2012 that TCU has been featured in the main cover image, when Dykes' predecessor Gary Patterson earned the spot. It's also a unique bit of family history — Dykes joins his father, 1990 coverboy Spike Dykes, as the only father-son duo to ever appear on the prestigious cover.
"Putting together the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas Football is a privilege and a burden, because you've got to get it right,' DCTF managing editor Greg Tepper said. "Our No. 1 goal is to capture the most compelling story in the state that year. And what is more compelling than the meteoric rise of TCU under still-very-new coach Sonny Dykes? A dyed-in-the-wool Texan, stepping out of the shadows of coaching legends to become the first to lead a Texas team to the CFP national championship? That's cover worthy, without a doubt."
For the eighth straight year, the magazine features a second “gatefold” cover, and this one feels like a long time coming — Duncanville Coach Reginald Samples, the eighth-winningest coach in Texas high school football history and the godfather of Black coaches, graces the secondary cover after finally capturing that elusive state championship. The enigmatic, revered and often polarizing Samples appears under the headline of "AT LAST: The rise, fall and rise of Reginald Samples."
"There are few characters in Texas high school football as compelling as Reginald Samples," Tepper said. "The wins are only part of the story. From his repeated heartbreaks and near-misses at that elusive state championship, to his polarizing place in the Texas high school football world, to his influence on Black coaches across the Lone Star State, his long-awaited ascent to the mountaintop is an opportunity to tell his story, and feature him on the gatefold cover of the magazine."
Inside the magazine, readers will find:
• An insider’s look at TCU's Sonny Dykes, and how he emerged from the background of his effervescent father, his iconic predecessor and own personal struggles to reach the heights of college football, written by Texas Football's Mike Craven.
• A dive into the life and times of Duncanville coach Reginald Samples, one of Texas high school football's most compelling and polarizing figures, after his long-awaited first state championship, written by Texas Football's Greg Tepper.
• The fourth annual 40 Under 40, spotlighting the best young coaches in Texas.
• In-depth analysis of every Texas college football team — all 47 of them — from five-page spreads for each FBS program to insightful previews of each junior college squad, and everything in between.
• Deep-dive conference previews, including the new-look Big 12 before Texas and Oklahoma's bolt to the SEC; the revamped AAC, which could shake out for any number of Lone Star State squads; a pressure-packed year for Texas A&M, which could vault them to the top of their conference; Sam Houston's ascent into Conference USA, with plenty of foes waiting for them; Texas State's new look under G.J. Kinne and how quickly it could contend in the Sun Belt; and more.
• Individual team previews of more than 1,500 Texas high school football squads.
• The Preseason All-Texas College team, honoring the top college players in the state.
• The annual Super Teams and Top 300, honoring the top recruits in the state.
• The coveted Coverboy spot for every high school classification.
Here is a look at the Anderson County teams beginning with the hometown Palestine Wildcats.
In the highly competitive District 9-4A, Division I, the Wildcats look for a trip to the playoffs as the predicted fourth-place team.
Coach Lance Angel's squad looks to improve on a 4-6 bi-district finish last year behind 30 returning lettermen and 15 starters. Running back Elijah Walker and quarterback Hudson Dear look to guide the Wildcats on offense.
They are picked behind state semifinalist Tyler Chapel Hill, regional finalist Kilgore and regional semifinalist in the Lindale Eagles.
In District 9-3A, Division I, the Palestine Westwood Panthers are predicted playoff bound with a fourth-place finish. They are picked behind Diboll, Woodville and Coldspring-Oakhurst.
Coach Richard Bishop's team looks to improve on a 5-6 bi-district season last year behind preseason Defensive Most Valuable Player in linebacker Myron Melton. Melton had 85 tackles and one sack last season.
Offensively, senior quarterback Lemarion Goodwyn looks to breakout from last year's 1,280 yards passing with 16 touchdowns. He added 732 yards rushing and eight TD's for the Panthers.
The third playoff team in Anderson County comes from District 7-2A, Division I in defending champion Cayuga Wildcats.
The Wildcats return 16 lettermen and 15 starters along with preseason defensive MVP Whit Jenkins. Jenkins had 94 tackles and 17 for loss last season.
The fourth playoff team is the Frankston Indians out of District 10-2A, Division I. Coach Paul Gould's squad is picked to finish in second place behind district champions in the Beckville Bearcats.
The Indians finished 9-3 last year as an area finalist and will lean on running back Tyler Rogers, who accounted for 790 yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He also added 146 tackles and 26 for loss at linebacker last season.
Also in our coverage area, a playoff team comes out of 9-A, Division 2 in the Oakwood Panthers. Coach Johnathan Johnston's squad looks to return to state after an 11-3 semifinalist appearance last year. They will have to figure out how to fill the spot left by Zack Nickerson, but look to preseason defensive MVP Gavin Wilbanks to take up the slack.
Rounding out the county is the Elkhart Elks, who are picked to finish fifth in District 13-3A, Division 2. Just outside our county the Grapeland Sandies are picked to finish sixth in District 11-2A, Division I.
Expect to see more football when the Palestine Herald-Press EndZone magazine comes out Week 1 of the Texas High School Football season.
