Football stock.jpg

The Elkhart Youth Athletic Association is looking for football players for the upcoming season.

The group is still looking for six players in the flag football division, which is ages 4-to-5 years old. They are needing seven players in the Bantams, which is 6-to-7 years old, three players in the juniors 8-9 year old and seven players in the seniors 10-12 years old or sixth grade.

The cost to sign up is $65 for flag and $125 for bantams, juniors and seniors.

For more information on how to sign up, head to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ElkhartYouthAthleticAssociation.

Tags

Trending Video