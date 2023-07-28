The Elkhart Youth Athletic Association is looking for football players for the upcoming season.
The group is still looking for six players in the flag football division, which is ages 4-to-5 years old. They are needing seven players in the Bantams, which is 6-to-7 years old, three players in the juniors 8-9 year old and seven players in the seniors 10-12 years old or sixth grade.
The cost to sign up is $65 for flag and $125 for bantams, juniors and seniors.
For more information on how to sign up, head to their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ElkhartYouthAthleticAssociation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.