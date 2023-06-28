Frankston’s Benton Allen signs with Texas Wesleyan

Frankston’s Benton Allen signed with Texas Wesleyan Tuesday, June 20. Allen is a Texas UIL 2A All-State high jumper with a personal best of 6' 5" in the high jump and long jumped over 21 feet.
During his high school career, Allen won the Hawkins Hawk Relays, was third at the UIL 2A Region 3 meet and placed 7th at the UIL 2A State meet.
"Benton is a good all-around athlete that showed he has very good potential in all the jumps," said Texas Wesleyan Head Coach Randy Dalzell. "He will be a great addition to our jumping group and potentially at the multi-events. We are very excited to have him join the TXWES track and field family!"
The Rams just completed the year with their first SAC men's team championship, a runner-up finish for the ladies in the SAC, six NAIA All-Americans, two indoor and four outdoor, a 13th place finish for the men as a team at nationals and their first NAIA National Champion in the men's 110 hurdles.
