Jeff Wilson Jr., running back for the Miami Dolphins and an Elkhart native hosted his Dream Big Football Camp Friday at Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium in Elkhart.
“To come back out here and see everybody show up, is truly a blessing to me,” Wilson said. “And it’s gonna be a great motivation for me heading into this season.”
The free football camp, for students age 8 to 15 was put on by Wilson and Dream Big Athletics. There were over a hundred youngsters who showed up from area schools.
The purpose of the camp was to provide football players in the East Texas area with an opportunity to meet and also learn skills and techniques that are used by college and pro athletes.
The football players also gained an insight on how the athletes’ day-to-day lifestyle is and the tasks that have to deal with being NFL and college athletes, according to the camp’s website.
Wilson, who also had friends and family in attendance, said his biggest goals with the camp was to develop fundamentals and mindset.
Wilson wants to make this camp an annual tradition.
Wilson hosted a second camp in Dallas Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.