The Palestine 13U All-Star Team defeated Corsicana Thursday night at Coleman Park in Athens for the Ranger Youth Baseball District Championship. The final score was 12-5.
Tucker Bassett and John Velasquez combined for the win on the mound. The Palestine hurlers only gave up four hits while walking five batters and striking out five.
Bassett also combined with Eric Gonzales to lead the team’s offensive attack. Bassett had two hits and four rbis. Gonzales had two hits and five rbis including a three-run blast over the left field fence. Colt Medders, Moises Ordonez, David Estrada had base hits and each combined with Quinn Marshall to score multiple runs.
The team advances to the Ranger Youth Baseball State Tournament July 14 through July 17. Next weekend, the team will be playing in the Dixie Baseball State Tournament in Center.
