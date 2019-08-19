PALESTINE – The Palestine High School cross country schedule has been released and the season opener is a week away. The Palestine boys will open the season with a meet at the Union Grove Invitational Saturday, at 8 a.m. The Lady Cat runners will open their season at Gladewater next Saturday at 8 a.m., as well.
The following week, the Wildcats and Lady Cats travel to Nacogdoches for the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjack Invitational on Aug. 31. The event takes place at Pecan Acres City Park, and SFA is the host. This is a high school only meet. Palestine then travels to SFA's rival, Sam Houston, for the Bearkat Meet at Kate Barr Ross Memorial Park in Huntsville, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. This will mark the first meet of the season for junior high teams.
Palestine hits the ground running again on Sept. 14 when they travel to Teague High School for a meet. The Boys cross country runners will then prepare for a trip to Longview for the Pine Tree Varsity meet at Lear Park on Sept. 20.
There will be a two-week break until the Lady Cats return to action and join the boys at the Dogwood Invitational on Sept. 21 — with Palestine Independent School District as the event host. The meet takes place outside Story Intermediate School.
Palestine then participates with several District 20-3A opponents at the Elkhart Invitational on Sept. 25.
The boys will follow that up with a meet at the Grand Praire Invitational on Sept. 26 and the Lindale Eagle Invitational on Oct. 3 at Garden Valley Golf Course before both teams rejoin each other at the District 19-4A meet, at Fairfield on Oct. 5. Fairfield High School will serve as the for the 19-4A meet on Oct. 15
The Conference 4A-Region III meet is set for Kate Ross Barr Park – the site of Sam Houston State University contests – on Oct. 28. The University Interscholastic League state meet is set for Nov. 9 at Old Settlers Park in Round Rock.
