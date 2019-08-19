PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats will hold a free “Meet the Wildcats” event on Monday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m. inside the Competition Gym at the high school. The event, which is free to the public and does not require a ticket, will introduce fans to the 2019-20 PHS athletic department.
It presents a great opportunity to meet Wildcat players and spirt leaders. Palesitne's cross country teams will behind their season Saturday, Aug. 24. The Palestine football team will open its season against Waco Connally, Aug. 30.
