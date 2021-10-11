AXTELL – The Cayuga Wildcats returned from their bye week with their first district win since 2019.
They defeated the Axtell Longhorns, 39-28.
“They're finally starting to figure out how we're suppose to do this,” head coach Jacob Magee said. “They're starting to believe in themselves.”
Following an 0-5 ending to their non-district schedule, the Wildcats had much to think over in their week off. The team had a heart-to-heart meeting between players and coaches and discussed what went wrong and who they wanted to be as a team moving forward.
“We asked ourselves what are we best at,” Magee said. “What's our deal? Our players were real with what issues they saw. It was like a challenge to us as coaches to get players better prepared for Friday nights.”
In all six of their games thus far Cayuga has either led or been within one possession of their opponent coming out of half. Many of the players felt it was because of their conditioning that they were unable to maintain their energy during the second half.
So, Magee compartmentalized their practices. He ran them ragged in the first half of practice and forced them to learn how to overcome exhaustion in the second half.
Friday, they opened up a 21-0 lead after the first quarter on three rushing touchdowns. By half, that lead was extended to 36-6.
“Our players were tired of hearing 'we're right there,'” Magee said. “So I challenged them to do something about it.”
Axtell found some offensive rhythm in the second half as they outscored Cayuga 22-6, but Magee understands they still have work to do in order for them to get where they want to be.
However, on the positive side, the Wildcats rushed for a season-high 457 yards. Khristian Roberts had 159 of those and a score.
Freshman Shiloh Peckham added another 151 yards and two touchdowns, while Jadan Henry and Chase Hearrell combined for 107 yards and three touchdowns.
Cayuga (1-5, 1-0) travels to Marlin Friday where they are 25-point underdogs.
