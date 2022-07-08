Veteran coach Billie Walley was officially announced as the new volleyball coach of the Westwood Lady Panthers Tuesday.
“I am excited about being at Westwood,” Walley said. “It’s a new challenge I’m going to enjoy walking into a program with kids who don’t know me.”
Walley brings over 28 years of coaching and educational experience to Westwood’s volleyball program. She has a passion for helping young women thrive in their athletic pursuits as well as their spiritual and emotional development.
Walley retired from the coaching ranks after 22 years heading the Rusk and Jacksonville volleyball programs. She then began her new job as Girl’s Coordinator at Brook Hill last June.
In her final seven seasons as head coach of the Rusk volleyball program, Walley’s teams averaged 19 wins a year and were perennial playoff participants. She has also led successful basketball and softball teams over her many years of coaching.
The 2017 Rusk volleyball team posted a 31-9 record and advanced four rounds deep in the state Class 4A playoffs.
Brook Hill placed third in district in 2021 while she served as an assistant coach on their staff.
Walley is an East Texas native – graduating from Rusk High School before receiving her bachelor's degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Outside of her being recognized as a successful coach, Walley also is praised for her ability to be an impact in her athletes’ lives.
“Her experience in girls' athletics [gave] us someone who can directly and quickly have a positive impact on all of our girls’ sports,” said Dawkins, Athletic Director at Brook Hill. “By having someone like Billie Walley on your staff, your girls’ sports will now have the benefit of having someone who is primarily geared towards their growth and success.”
