After a year away from home, Colten Hearrell has returned to Cayuga to assume the role of head boys basketball coach with the Wildcats.
It’s an exciting time when you’re placed in a position to give back to a community that helped mold you. That’s exactly what came to mind for Hearrell when he received the offer from Cayuga Athletic Director James Magee to interview for the job.
“This means a lot to me,” Hearrell said. “Cayuga provided me a lot of different things growing up. Opportunities to excel in athletics and academics. No better feeling than giving back.”
Hearrell graduated from Cayuga in 2015. He received an opportunity to play college football at Howard Payne before moving on to Hardin-Simmons University for spring football. He wrapped his final two years of college at Trinity Valley Community College before returning to Cayuga as an assistant coach.
From there, he took an assistant coaching job at Palestine under head basketball coach J.J. Johnson who also coached him during his final two years in high school.
“I’ve learned a lot under the coaches I’ve been with,” Hearrell said. “Discipline and accountability is high on the list of foundational blocks. Staying true to your word is monumental in building relationships with players. I’m excited for this opportunity.”
Looking at some of the now veteran players at Cayuga who were the underclassmen at the time Hearrell coached there has been a bit eye-opening. The development and strides some of them have made has been “impressive” to say the least for Hearrell.
Equally exciting is a reunion of the Hearrell brothers as Colten’s younger sibling Chase enters his junior year of basketball.
“As generations come through the kids start changing,” Hearrell said. “You must adapt to the kids you have. Older coaches are harder nosed. That’s one of the advantages I have. I can relate to them even if I don’t agree with them.”
