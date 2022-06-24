It wasn’t too long-ago Danielle Anderson was on the opposite end of the coaching spectrum as a volleyball player for the Cayuga Ladycats. She appeared in three consecutive state volleyball tournaments with Cayuga before transitioning to the college level at West Texas A&M.
Anderson enjoyed a standout career while at Cayuga High School where she played in the middle and swung from the outside for the Wildcats. She was a four-time All-State honoree and a District MVP.
She was named the East Texas Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, Anderson also excelled in the classroom as a member of the National Honor Society while ranking in the top-10 in her class.
At West Texas A&M University, she made it to the Lone Star Conference Quarterfinals and South Central Regional Finals. Anderson graduated from WTAMU in 2018 with a BBA in Business Marketing.
After spending some time in Amarillo as an assistant coach, Anderson earned her first head coaching job in 2020 where she was named Coach of the Year after leading the Lady Panthers to the playoffs.
Now, Anderson looks to continue adding to her impressive resume in her first year as the head volleyball coach of the Elkhart Lady Elks.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to come to come to Elkhart,” Anderson said. “I know it can be difficult learning under a new coach, but I try to help them make that transition it in the most respectful way I can. I want these athletes being able to open up and buy in.”
Anderson also understands one the keys to building a successful program is patience. Outside of being a part of one of the top volleyball programs in high school, she had the opportunity to coach against one in Neches while she was at Oakwood.
“We consistently had to be mentally sharp against [Neches],” Anderson said. “They always proved why they’re one of the best in the state and it was my job to keep my girls’ heads up and focused against them. We always talked about our goals and what we needed to accomplish to get there.”
Building a competitive program doesn’t just start at the varsity level for Anderson. For her, it’s a “feeder system.” A lot of focus will be paid to their junior high program, so they have a grasp of what needs to be done once they get to high school.
Again, it’s something her former district rival Neches can attest to as they started four freshmen on their district championship volleyball team.
“Each player has their own way to be successful and it’s on me to help find that,’ Anderson said. “Coaches can be anal on what they want and that’s not a style I want to employ. I like to start from the basics. It’s a fresh start here and I’m excited to get going.”
