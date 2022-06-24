Eddie Ervin returns to the head coaching chair as Westwood’s new head girls basketball coach.
Making the most of your opportunity is just one way to sum up Eddie Ervin’s return to the head coaching ranks. After four head coaching seasons, 61 wins and three playoff appearances at Cayuga, Ervin spent a year under former Westwood basketball coach Chris Cole as an assistant coach.
Westwood’s coaching staff and athletic director, Richard Bishop, made a great impact on his decision to join the program. He was impressed with the culture. A first opportunity of assistant coach came and he took it. Now, his next opportunity places him back in the head coaching chair for the Lady Panthers.
“As a coach, you have to be a facilitator and put your kids in a position to be successful,” Ervin said. “One of your jobs [as an assistant] is ensuring the head coach’s vision is carried out. If you’re going to be a good head coach, you have to be a good assistant. I was lucky to work under Coach Cole.”
Ervin will be taking over as the head girls basketball coach – a program that has not made the playoffs since 2014. However, it’s a challenge worth taking for Ervin who enters his 18th year of coaching.
“Spending time as an assistant coach has taught me to appreciate my assistant coaches more,” Ervin said. “It’s ok to delegate to them a little more. No one wants a yes man, so having strong assistants in place can be a great benefit to the program.”
With a handful of seniors expected to return this season, Ervin understands establishing a relationship with them will help build a stable foundation for this season.
“Some coaches say seniors are the hardest ones to coach, I disagree,” Ervin said. “They are the leaders of your team. It gives them ownership. My job is to each player in a position to be successful. They are going to be the ones you lean on to help you accomplish that.”
Not only does the upcoming basketball season provide another opportunity for Ervin to be a head coach, but another year of investing into this community. He graduated from Cayuga High School before getting his bachelor's degree from University of Texas in Tyler.
“You must have a purpose and a direction in order to be a good coach,” Ervin said. “If not, you’ll lose yourself. I was lucky as a young coach to have mentors and veterans I worked under. I love this community. And I’m excited for another year to be able to coach.”
