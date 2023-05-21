Former Colmesneil Bulldog head football coach Cody Day was announced as the Elkhart Elks new athletic director and head football coach.
Day, who has a talent for turning around football programs, leaves Colmesneil after four seasons with an (18-21) record. Last season, the Bulldogs made it to the postseason for the first time since 2017, however, they just missed the program's first playoff victory since 2013.
“I can’t thank those kids enough,” Day said about the Colmesneil program. “The program had gone through a rough patch there and they trusted me enough to buy in, as well as the community. We enjoyed a lot of success there and it was cool to be able to help revitalize that program.”
Before arriving at Colmesneil, Day led his alma mater West Hardin for three seasons. Though the Oilers posted a (5-23) record in that time, they showed plenty of improvement. After fielding a winless team in 2017, the Oilers made the playoffs in 2018, finishing (4-6). That appearance ended a playoff drought that dated back to 2011.
Elkhart is in the midst of their own playoff drought with their last appearance coming in 2014. Elkhart has had four .500 seasons since then but hasn’t been able to get above .500 since 2013.
“My philosophy is this is one of the last bastions of character education in society,” Day said. “We want to model behavior that’s going to lead them to success on the field and later in life.”
“One of the best questions that anybody can ask themselves is ‘Would I rather be the best player on the team or the best player for the team,’” Day said. “And I think in 25 years, if you were the best player for the team, you’re going to be set up better in life.”
Elkhart finished 7-23 in three seasons under Goode.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.