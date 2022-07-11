Palestine native Greg Gurganus will officially take over as the new head softball coach for the Palestine Ladycats this upcoming season.
A true native of Palestine, new softball head coach Greg Gurganus comes with his fair share of experience around the game of softball.
Gurganus primarily worked in the oil field for 32 years, but has coached softball in some capacity since the 80’s.
“Coaching has been my passion,” Gurganus said. “I’ve coached men’s, women’s and CoED softball. I’ve gotten the opportunity to coach my daughter since she played teeball. I can’t imagine being away from softball.”
Gurganus understands he’s taking over a softball program who has had their fair share of struggles in recent years. In fact, many of the players said this summer he’s the first coach they’ve worked with during the summer in eight years.
“The desire is there for them,” Gurganus said. “Their struggles have made them close. They’re a tight-knit group. They’re a team. Now it’s time to help them make that next step. We can’t have an attitude of acceptance when we lose. We have the team that can win.”
The game starts on the defensive side for Gurganus. At minimum, his infielders are on the diamond fielding 100 balls. It’s about teaching that muscle memory once they are in game mode, Gurganus said.
“I’m here for the girls,” Gurganus said. “A lot of them just want to make a connection. I felt needed here. I hate to see how the program has struggled in recent years.”
His daughter Grace, who is currently a sophomore at Cayuga High School, hasn’t decided if she’ll join her dad for the upcoming season.
“More than anything it’s important these girls know there’s somebody here that cares for you,” Gurganus said. “I’ve had four seniors show up to summer workouts and that’s given me confidence on where we can go.”
