If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life. Even in his 15th year coaching, new Westwood boys basketball coach Kadrian Bryant carries that attitude with him.
“I love to inspire and motivate kids,” Bryant said. “I love to build relationships with athletes. Kids don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.”
Bryant comes to Westwood after a year in Tenaha where he helped them secure second place in District 23-2A and a bi-district round appearance.
He’s spent time at Crockett – where he first forged a relationship with Westwood Athletic Director Richard Bishop and Offensive Coordinator Ross Bishop.
While at Crockett, Bryant helped guide the Bulldogs to three area round appearances, a regional semifinals appearance and a trip to the regional finals.
In 2018-19, Crockett was crowned district champions as they went 11-1 en route to a regional finals berth against East Chambers.
During the 2019-20 season, they clinched their second consecutive district title – going 12-0 in district with 32 wins overall. They were taken down by a Coldspring-Oakhurst team who were one game away from a state championship game berth.
The three years prior to 2018, Crockett finished with no less than nine wins in district.
Between his stint in Crockett and Tenaha, Bryant led North Forney to an 11-3 district record, second place in District 13-5A and a Bi-District championship. The year before his arrival, they placed fifth in the district.
Bryant has spent time on the collegiate level as well – both as a coach and player. After graduating from Carthage High School in 2003, he played for Penola College before transferring to Mississippi Valley.
“You learn the discipline it takes to be successful being around the college game,” Bryant said. “People like to say, ‘trust the process.’ I say respect the process. You get out what you put into this game.”
Bryant looks to establish a culture of family and accountability. When Westwood basketball last experienced playoff success he says it was their willingness to play together that guided them there.
“It starts with your core values and beliefs,” Bryant said. “Three things in my household is God, family and basketball. I want my players to understand it’s a family tree. My wife is on the sidelines and my boys are my managers. We’re going to be intentional about how we do things. I’m ready to get going.”
