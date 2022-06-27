Two more coaching spots have been filled as Stephanie and James Dillard will take over as Palestine's new head volleyball and baseball coaches, respectively, for the upcoming season.
Ironically, one set of married coaches is being replaced with another set of married coaches in Stephanie and James Dillard.
Stephanie brings several years of playing and coaching experience at different levels as the new head girls volleyball coach. She graduated from North Shore High School in the Houston area where she was a setter.
After playing for a season at Saint Mary College in Leavenworth, Kansas, she returned to Texas and attended Sam Houston State University where she graduated with a degree in Business and then later earned a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership and Administration. For 16 years Stephanie served as both an Assistant and Head Coach at high schools ranging from 4A-6A.
She began her coaching career at Navasota where she was head volleyball coach and assistant basketball coach. From there, she spent time as an assistant coach at Magnolia West before transitioning to coaching jobs at Huntsville and Rusk.
Most recently she was the Head Volleyball Coach and Girls Athletic Coordinator at Harker Heights in Killeen before moving into her current position of Assistant Principal at Bryan High School.
During her time as an assistant principal, Stephanie further developed skills she feels will be an asset as she transitions back into the coaching ranks.
“I’m a transparent coach,” Stephanie said. “I don’t sugar coat stuff. When students came into my office I had to display that honesty with them. That goes a long way in relationship building. Transitioning coaches is tough and players are less likely to buy into your program until they know you believe in them.”
A point of emphasis for Stephanie is her ability to build and maintain healthy relationships with her players. It’s one of the foundational pieces she’ll use to establish her style of coaching.
“It’s great they’ve had a winning history because it helps establish an expectation,” Stephanie said. “Sometimes it’s hard to get a program to buy in when they haven’t won. It’s intrinsic for them.”
James enters his first year with Palestine bringing an extensive resume of building a winning culture. He recently served as Head Baseball Coach at Bryan High School, where he guided the Vikings to an undefeated 14-0 District Championship and a 21-4 overall record. They finished the regular season ranked in the top 10 in the State for Class 6A.
Prior to his stop in Bryan, James served as the head coach at Magnolia West High School where he guided the Mustangs to an Area Championship. At Rusk, where he coached from 2009-12, the Eagles earned a pair of playoff berths and a district championship after not winning a district game the year prior to his arrival. It’s not too far off from the Wildcats' story leading into this upcoming year as they’ve won just three district games in two years.
“There’s an opportunity here,” James said. “These athletes want to work. I’ve gotten to meet a few of them, and they want to be better athletes and students. I want to establish a tradition of excellence here.”
At O’Donnell, James guided them to the regional semi-finals. At Normangee they were regional quarterfinalists as he took over as a first-year head coach.
“I’m coming in with an idea and blueprint of what I want to establish,” James said. “And it’s not something that is going to be built overnight. It’s about hard work and buying in with sweat equity. If we get enough blood and sweat equity left on the field we can reach a point of excellence.”
James has amassed over 250 wins as a head coach and helped over 50 high school baseball players reach the next level with college baseball scholarships.
For the last four years during the summer months, Dillard has coached in the Texas Collegiate league helping to guide the Brazos Valley Bombers to two TCL championships and playoff appearances each year. This summer he will be helping to guide the Mat-Su Miners in the Alaska Collegiate League.
