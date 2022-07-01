A familiar face will take over as Palestine’s new tennis coach as Palestine graduate and former tennis star Stevie Ybarra has accepted her first head coaching opportunity.
Ybarra graduated from Palestine High School in 2017 after a decorated high school career. In her senior year she qualified for the UIL Class 4A State Tennis Tournament after finishing second in girls’ singles at the regional meet.
It was her second appearance on the big stage after previously qualifying in 2015 where she placed third. Ybarra wrapped her high school career as a three-time district champion and a 9-3 overall record in three region tournaments.
She received the honors of Player of the Year in 2015 and athlete of the year in 2017.
“The players will listen to me when it comes to training because they know I have the experience,’ Ybarra said. “A tennis coach is usually a filler position for a lot of programs, but the players know I was in their shoes only a couple years ago.”
“It helps them being able to relate them someone who knows the game. They can look up to me.”
It’s no secret the Ybarra name holds weight in the tennis community. Palestine’s new tennis coach has been playing since she was six years old with her father Anthony coaching her.
Her older brother Ryan signed with the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in 2008 out of Tyler All Saints Episcopal. Ryan also played for Texas Tech.
Her younger sister, Monique, placed third at the 2021 Class 4A State Tennis Tournament for Palestine and was a three-time state qualifier for the Ladycats.
Stevie played her first few years of college tennis with A&M-Texarkana before concluding her college career at Sam Houston State University.
From there, she came back to Palestine as the assistant tennis coach under Melissa Fermin.
“It’s naturally intimidating,” Ybarra said about her first head coaching job. “But I’m also excited. I want to shape this program in my vision and the kids are excited to have me as their coach. I want to go further than we’ve had in the past, but I know that’ll take some time. I’m ready to get going.”
