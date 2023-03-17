FRISCO – A process that began three years ago with one goal in mind under Head Coach Ricky Rodriguez came to fruition Thursday at the Texas High School Women's Powerlifting State Championships as the Elkhart Lady Elks were crowned state champions.
Eight medalists, three state champions, an outstanding bench press, Academic All-State team finalists and four 9for9 lifters all exemplified the Lady Elks' dominant performance at the Class 3A-Division II State Championship at the Comerica Center in Frisco Thursday.
The Lady Elks' 34 points more than doubled second-place Edinburg Idea College Prep who finished with 14. Third-place Natalia finished with 12 points. Their undefeated state championship performance remained consistent with who they’ve been since the beginning of their offseason when they adopted the motto “champions now.”
And after claiming their third consecutive regional championship last week, they stand along as undefeated state champions now.
“Champions now was one of our pillars of success,” Rodgriguez said. “This amount of success has been the expectation. Seven months ago, we talked about what we wanted to achieve as a team. What our goals and aspirations were as individuals. We’ve been climbing the mountain all along and it’s finally here.”
Champions now came down to the understanding if they wanted to accomplish something historic then it must begin in the offseason. Their state championship plaque encapsulated their 6 a.m. workouts during football season, the four training days per week during the summer and the consistency each of them had to show since the beginning of their offseason last July.
Senior Katy Chaffins was one of their three state champions who was also named to the Academic All-State team. Chaffins (259) totaled 1,190 pounds after her 450-pound squat, 335-pound bench press and 405-pound deadlift – all three being the best marks of her class.
“Last year was a subscription service,” Chaffins said. “We were going to do the best we could. This year we had higher expectations to win.”
Ryleigh Glenn (105), who finished fourth at regionals in 2022, was their second state champion with a total weight lifted of 700 pounds. Glenn recorded a 275-pound squat, 170-pound bench press and 255-pound deadlift.
“I wanted to rewrite last year,” Glenn said. “Last year wasn’t a very good season for me. My main motivation was to be a better lifter overall. I got a chance to win it as an individual, but to help our team win was more important to me.”
Rhealee Sande improved on her 11th-place finish at state in 2022 to become a state champion this year. Sander (132) finished with a total weight of 855 pounds. Her 345-pound squat, 205-pound bench press and 305-pound deadlift propelled her to her first state gold medal of her high school career.
Saran Mann (148) was a state runner-up and also earned an outstanding bench press. Mann squatted 365 pounds, benched 235 pounds and deadlifted 345 pounds to earn her second place at state (945).
Alyssa Alcorta (165) was also a state runner-up in her class after maxing out at 890 pounds lifted. Alcotra squatted 340 pounds, benched 200 pounds and deadlifted 350 pounds.
Addi Boren and Samantha Agan both finished fourth in their class, while freshman Tatum Wallace placed fifth.
“I’m not where I am because I showed up once a week or skipped reps,” Boren said. “I put the work in. Once you get into it, it’s hard to get out because if you work you’ll become good. It’s a sport where if you are dedicated you’ll become what you want.”
