LEON – The Slocum Mustangs (18-6, 4-1) lost a little more than the tie for first play in their District 20-2A battle against the Grapeland Sandies Tuesday night.
Head coach Bret Cockerham and the second place Mustangs will move forward without their starting forward Colby Thornton tonight against the Leon Cougars.
Thornton, who has been one of Slocum's defensive leaders, was knocked out of Tuesday's game in the second half.
The senior forward had 10 points at the half and is coming off one of his best performances a few games ago where had dropped 30 points in Slocum's, 60-38, win over Groveton.
His absence was felt as Grapeland outscored the Mustangs 49-24 in the final two quarters.
“We'll have to create constant motion on offense,” Cockerham said. “We have to take care of the ball and defend if we want to win moving forward.”
Slocum wraps up the first round of district play against a Leon team who has dropped five of their last six games. The Cougars (3-13, 1-3) are currently on the outside looking in when it comes to playoff seeding and will be motivated to change that tonight.
“They have big kids and present some interesting matchups in the paint,” Cockerham said. “We're going to spread the floor on them and make them chase us. The challenge we have is making sure they don't get the ball in the paint.”
Expect to see a lot of press defense from the Mustangs tonight to help fill the void left by Colby on both ends of the floor.
Scoring duties may turn towards senior Josh Ives who is averaging 15 points over the past couple games for the Mustangs.
An area of pride for coach Cockerham and his squad entering tonight is their ability to protect leads. Though they were unable to hold on to their 41-31 halftime lead against Grapeland, it was a key factor in the Mustangs stacking eight consecutive wins together prior to that night.
“I like the way our kids responded after that loss,” Cockerham said, “They were mature about it. They understood one game doesn't define what the next game is. Their maturity level allows them to see the big picture.”
The Mustangs sat 3-2 through their first five district games last year before they defeated Leon 38-35 at home.
They fell into a three-game skid afterwards, which coach Cockerham hopes will not be the case this year.
Zack Bennett will step into the starting lineup in place of Thornton tonight. Coach Cockerham expects Thornton to return to the floor in two-three weeks.
It will be a girls and boys doubled header tonight at Leon with tipoff for the varsity girls scheduled for 6 p.m.
District 20-2A Standings
Boys Basketball
Grapeland 5-0
Slocum 4-1
Groveton 3-1
Centerville 2-2
Leon 1-3
Lovelady 1-3
Latexo 0-6
Girls Basketball
Grapeland 7-0
Centerville 5-1
Lovelady 4-3
Leon 3-3
Groveton 2-3
Latexo 0-4
Slocum 0-6
