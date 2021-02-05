GRAPELAND – Grapeland's BJ Lamb made it official Wednesday afternoon that he will take his talents to the collegiate level to play football at Trinity Valley Community College.
“It feels good to be going to the next level,” Lamb said. “I'm going to a new home. Most people don't get this opportunity. I'm grateful.”
Since becoming a varsity player at Grapeland Lamb as been apart of two district championship teams and set numerous passing records at quarterback after taking over full time in his junior season.
In 2019, after the Sandies three-round playoff run, Lamb finished the season throwing for 2,387 yards, 19 touchdowns and a 70 percent completion percentage. He also rushed for 691 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Lamb finished with the third-most passing yards in school history. He also finished the season with the most passing yards in a single game (403). Second-most passing touchdowns in a single game (5). And the fifth most passing completions (130). Lamb's 17 rushing touchdowns are tied for fifth-most in school history.
Lamb was sidelined for the final three games of district during his season year, but still earned second-team honors. He passed for 856 yards and nine touchdowns. While rushing for nearly 400 yards and and five touchdowns.
“I'm honored to be one of the top players to ever come through [Grapeland],” Lamb said. “I enjoyed all of it. The teammates, the coaches – it felt good to have all of those guys behind me.”
It wasn't easy for Lamb missing a chunk of his senior season, but he is eagerer to begin a new chapter at TVCC. He said the moment he stepped on campus felt like home. Also, he wanted to choose a place that kept him close to his infant daughter.
“When you get into this business it's about making people better and touching lives,” Grapeland head coach Terry Ward said. “Days like this are special. It's more than victories. It's about setting these guys up to be successful in life.”
Lamb joins a program headed by Sherard Poteet – who took the helm of the Cardinal football program on December 7, being promoted from offensive coordinator to head football coach to replace Brad Smiley, who resigned after 11 seasons to become offensive coordinator at Northwestern State University.
Outside of being afforded the opportunity to play on the next level, Lamb and coach Ward sees the examples this sets for younger athletes coming through the Sandies program.
“It gives these kids hope,” Ward said. “Anytime you see someone given an opportunity that came from the same spot you were it gives you hope. It encourages and pushes you. I'm happy BJ gets to take advantage of this moment."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.