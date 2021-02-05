Westwood's Donovan Barrett signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play collegiate football at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“It's a pretty good feeling knowing where I'm going to be at for the next four year,” Barrett said. “Being able to get my degree, and eventually my masters, is a sense of accomplishment I've been working for these past few years.”
The senior lineman said via Twitter “My mom and I had an awesome visit today with Coach Larry Harmon and Coach Noah Wing at the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. Great campus, atmosphere, great facilities, great staff and great football.”
Barrett continued to show his disbelief at the life altering decision he was about to make as he also tweeted “Wow man I'm really about to sign to a university today. Life's a trip but God already has it mapped out so no worries.”
Head coach Richard Bishop described Barrett as a vital part of the backbone of their football team. He improved upon his honorable mention All-District selection his junior year to become a first-team All-District player this past season.
“It's a testament to Donovan and his family,” Bishop said. “For us as a program it sets the bar. If you do things the right way, you're coachable, you listen and buy in to what we're trying to teach great things are ahead.”
The impact Barrett will leave on the Westwood program is everlasting for future players. Coach Bishop expressed how he was the type of leader who was in the weight room early and off the practice field late.
He often led practices and pushed younger players for those extra reps during the summer.
“I've been talking to some of my guys the past few weeks about this moment,” Barrett sad. “Only thing it's going to take you to get to the next level is working hard and taking care of your grades. Get one percent better everyday.”
UHMB enjoyed a 12-1 season in 2019 with their first and only loss coming in the NCAA Division III Quarterfinal game against Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Barrett joins a coaching staff that's under the guidance of head coach Pete Fredenburg --who began his career in Texas as a coach at several high schools including Canyon High School, New Braunfels High School, and Giddings High School.
He has coached more than twenty players who have played professional football and was inducted in the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
But even with the great opportunity UMHB gives Barrett on the field, it's the classroom education that earned his commitment.
Barrett and his family prioritized being a leader in the classroom as much as being one on the field. It showed as earned Academic All-State honors – meaning he was able to keep an overall grade point average of 92 or above (including courses from grades 9-11 and courses completed from grade 12).
In fact, he already has he college academic plan laid out in front of him as he plans on getting his bachelor's in Physical Therapy from Mary Hardin and Baylor before he returns to the University of Texas in Tyler to attend their masters program.
As Barrett's excitement pushes him towards the future he still carries the Westwood mantra of "gROW" with him.
“After the year we left off I want to see my guys get better as a team,” Barrett said on what he wants to see from Westwood next year. “Stay here and grow. Trust these coaches.”
