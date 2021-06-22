AUSTIN – Five state tournament appearances and three state titles has landed Neches' coach Andy Snider on the UIL top 100 list.
In celebration of 100 years of University Interscholastic League Texas high school basketball, the UIL honored 100 of the top coaches to walk the sidelines in UIL History.
A few former coaches and players from Anderson County graced the list and now current Neches high school coach Snider has his turn. Snider is fresh off of guiding the Lady Tigers basketball team to their first state tournament appearance since 2012.
The Lady Tigers fell in the semifinals round against the eventual state champions – Dodd City – but it was their fifth state tournament appearance under Snider.
The last group he guided to the state tournament had a remarkable run of four consecutive trips to the tournament – including three straight state titles from 2010-2012.
Standing in the corner of his coach's office inside Neches gymnasium is a collage of photos from Neches's 2012 state tournament run. Posted at the top of the bright combination of pictures is a photo of his dad, Lee Snider, who was the last coach before Andy to guide Neches to a state tournament appearance.
In 2010, the Lady Tigers finished 37-2 with a dominate title game performance over McLean, 61-32. Roddtricka Patton led with 15 points, while Kelcie Kinder followed her with 14 and Raven McFarland with 13.
In 2011, they routed Whitharral, 65-44, behind Patton's 20 points and Kristen Green's 18 points.
They completed their three-peat run in 2012 with a 60-41 win against Lipan. Patton once again led the Lady Tigers with 31 points. Neches finished 34-5 that season.
During their three-year run the Lady Tigers set tournament single game records for assists (20), blocks (6), field goal percentage (50%), field goals made (28), free throws made (17), least points allowed (26), rebounds (47) and steals (22).
They also had the most points scored for their tournament run in 2011 (130) and 2012 (124).
Snider led Neches to a 19-4 undefeated district record and their first district title since 2014. He was also named district coach of the year.
