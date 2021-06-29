AUSTIN – Neches (Class 1A) finished in fifth place in the final UIL Lone Star Cup standings of the year.
The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes the top high school in each UIL conference based on overall team achievement in sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. The winning schools in each class receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.
Last year’s Lone Star Cup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first year the UIL Lone Star Cup had not been awarded since the program began in 1997-98.
The Neches program was fifth in those standings before the cancellation of last year's UIL spring events.
Highland Park (Class 5A), Argyle (4A) and Brock (3A) once again finished in first place in the final UIL Lone Star Cup standings of the year.
Conroe The Woodlands (6A), Shiner (2A) and Nazareth (1A) also won Lone Star Cups this year.
Argyle captures the UIL Lone Star Cup for the ninth straight time and 11th overall. Brock wins its seventh overall and fifth in the past six official Lone Star Cup seasons.
Highland Park won its 12th Lone Star Cup, most of all-time. Nazareth took home its fourth in a row.
