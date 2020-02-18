The Neches Lady Tigers and Grapeland Sandiettes left Monday night with their state title aspirations still alive.
However, the Frankston Maidens had their season ended in the 3A-Region III bi-district round, 52-25, against the Lexington Lady Eagles Monday.
The first-round affair was close at the end of one. Lexington held a 13-10 advantage, but the Maidens had three different players in the scoring column.
Unfortunately, the Maidens totaled just 15 points in the final three quarters, which allowed Lexington to pull away.
Though the first-round of playoff action officially began Monday statewide for girl teams, Neches had an early start to their playoff run. They needed a win over Wells Friday for entrance into the 1A playoff race.
Not only did they bypass Wells, they dominated Mt. Calm Monday night, 60-23. and saw three players reach double-figures. Though nerves might of played a role in Mt. Calm's lackluster performance, the Lady Tigers relied on their playoff experience and Friday's atmosphere to advance to the area round of the playoffs.
“The girls have been there,” head coach Andy Snider said. “Friday helped a whole lot. Our kids have been in many different playoff scenarios. Our district gets us ready for playoffs.”
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 23-0 advantage at the end of the first quarter. Lexi Rogers scored 11 of her 15 points in the opening quarter alone. Kacie Kimbrough and Mallory Main each scored five at the end of one.
“We were up against a team that hadn't been in the playoffs,” Snider said. “That showed pretty quick. They were nervous, but you have to start somewhere.”
Mt. Calm found their way onto the scoreboard in the second quarter with contributions from three different players. But the offensive pressure remained consistent from Neches as they outscored them 15-7 and went into half with a 38-7 advantage.
Mt. Calm's late bloom of offense was far too late as they were still outscored 22-16 in the second half.
Neches advances to play Batlett Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Groesbeck. Batlett earned themselves a bye in the first-round after going 7-1 in District 26-1A.
The Lady Tigers dismissed Batlett last year, 45-23, after similar circumstance matched the two sides up after Batlett's first-round bye.
Expect Neches to play a full-court pressure style against Batlett.
The Grapeland Sandiettes took down frost 65-25 behind a 23-point second quarter. Teira Jones scored nine of their points as Grapeland held Frost to just three points.
Grapeland took a 38-14 lead into halftime. Momentum on both sides of the ball remained constant for the Sandiettes. They outscored Frost 21-2 in the third quarter behind Keaundra Harris' eight points.
Jones finished with 18 points, Harris had 13 and Kenya Woods added 12.
The Sandiettes will play the winner of Valley Mills and Hubbard. Game results weren't determined at time written.
