Grapeland and Neches high schools finished top-five in Texas for their overall athletic and academic programs in the state's UIL Lone Star Cup.
Neches finished tied for fifth, with LaRue LaPoynor in Class 1A – accumulating 28 total points. Ropesville Ropes, fourth; Nazareth, third; along with Cumby Miller Grove and Blum, who tied for first, rounded out the rest of the 1A list.
Grapeland also sported a fifth-place finish with 38 points – tied with 2A school Sundown. San Saba, fourth, Wink and Crawford, second; and Gruver, first, made up the final four teams in 2A.
Typically, the University Interscholastic League's Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A), based on their team performance in district and state championships. Due to the cancellation of UIL spring events, the UIL Lone Star Cup will not be awarded for the 2019-20 school year.
This annual program recognizes high schools based on their overall team achievement in Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball and Theatrical Design.
Standings for the UIL Lone Star Cup are compiled via a year-long accumulation of points based on team success at the district and state level in UIL activities. Points vary for district championships, playoff berths, playoff wins and state title wins.
For individual sports, points are based on final placing at the state championship level.
The UIL standings for the Lone Star Cup are based through March 13, 2020.
All UIL sanctioned contests were suspended on March 13, 2020, and later cancelled, in an effort to support the health and safety of Texas students and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, many activities that earn points toward the UIL Lone Star Cup were not completed. These events included Boys Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Golf, Tennis, Track & Field, Softball, and Baseball.
The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes the top high school in each UIL conference based on overall team achievement in sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. This marks the first year the UIL Lone Star Cup has not been awarded since the program began during the 1997-98 school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.