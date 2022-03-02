SAN ANTONIO – For many programs, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reach the University Interscholastic League State Basketball Tournament. Coaches have four years to maximize the potential of each graduating class before they’re given a fresh group.
For Neches, it’s their second consecutive trip and their sixth under head coach Andy Snider.
The Lady Tigers reached the state tournament for the first time in 10 years last year. With four of their five starters being seniors during that playoff run, many outsiders were unsure on how they would rebound from losing 80% of their starting lineup.
Their answer? Take a team led by four freshmen to a district championship, a regional tournament title and a state tournament appearance.
“It’s been an enjoyable experience watching the young kids play,” Snider said. “This season has shown a lot of unexpected things. There have been expectations for this group coming in. And they’re ahead of that timeline.”
Aubrey Kincade, Kacie Trimble, Sealy Hines and Joely Jenkins – the fab four as some may say – have stepped in seamlessly in replacing the production of last year’s graduating class.
It started with their 89-15 Bi-District round win against Goodrich where Jenkins exploded for 33 points behind nine threes. Then came their 62-32 win over Hubbard where Kincade recorded her first playoff double-double with 10 points, 12 assists and four rebounds.
Next, a 36-30 Regional Quarterfinals win over the Chireno Lady Owls where Kincade led them with 13 points.
Against McMullen County in the Regional Semifinals, Hines found the hot hand from behind the arc where she finished with 24 points on eight made threes.
Finally, in the Regional Finals against Fayetville, all four freshmen reached double figures – Kincade (19), Hines (16), Trimble (14) and Jenkins (11).
“Those freshmen are focused right now,” Snider said. “I tell them you must live in the moment, not the future. You’re not guaranteed anything down the road. You’re guaranteed right now. They’ve understood not squandering an opportunity. • They have the mentality of we’re supposed to be here, but we know we must work to get there. They know it’s not handed to them.”
Though the public has been enamored by the uprising of Neches’ new freshman class, a lot of it is made possible by their two seniors – Malloy Main and Abigial Spaith.
“They’ve taken the mother aspect of it, Snider said. “They’ve been the under links before with the group that just left. They did that part with that group. Now they’re doing their part with this group. Not being jealous of who’s scoring. Using that team concept of everyone has a role.”
“It’s made for a good group with chemistry. That’s why this group has enjoyed this level of success. They’ve united as a team. It’s about us.”
That mentality has led the Lady Tigers back to the state tournament and a chance to be a part of a unique situation. Last year’s state tournament appearance was not only their first in 10 years but the 10th anniversary of 2011’s state championship team.
Similarly, this year marks the 10th anniversary of their 2012 state championship team who will be honored Saturday.
“The honoring group is a unique scenario,” Snider said. “It was a junior-senior group of freshmen I had when I came here. It was there going out, while with this group it’s their coming in. It’s a special moment. It would be nice to be playing on Saturday. It’s a coach’s dream to have an honoree and state title group on the same floor. You’re honoring the old and ushering in the new.”
Before they have an opportunity to reach that moment they must first go through Robert Lee – who are in their first state tournament since 1978. They enter with a 34-2 overall record. However, record isn’t something coach Snider likes to place too much focus on.
Now it’s at a point where it’s not only about who’s the most talented, but who does the best job of preparing their team. And who manages the state the best. It’s an advantage that favors Neches given it’s Snider’s sixth time on this stage.
“The first time that you go it’s overwhelming because it’s so much stuff to do,” Snider said about adjusting to the state experience. “You have to deal with hotels, tickets, travel and all the things that go into the game. You start focusing on the wrong things. Now with experience, you know what to do and how much stuff you must do before the game gets there. That’s why you see teams that get there year in, and year out be successful. They have a routine.”
For now, the Lady Tigers have been viewed as underdogs. And many may still call them that once they take the floor 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the Alamodome. But if there is anything to take away from their success thus far, no stage has been too grand for them.
“I tell them it’s not nerves you’re feeling – it’s adrenaline and anticipation,” Snider said. “You get it as a player and a coach. If you don’t get it as a coach, then you need to quit coaching. It’s what we live for. It’s what makes me come in and work. You have kids that are representing what you taught them. It’s the same feeling of watching your kids be successful. They’re an extension of me. That gets you anxious, exciting and all those other emotions put together. They understand what I’m saying after the ball game starts. It’s the feeling of being a competitor. That’s what makes us old coaches keep ticking.”
