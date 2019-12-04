The Neches and Oakwood high school volleyball teams had several players represent them on the 21-1A all-district team.
Neches junior Kacie Kimbrough highlighted the district honorees as the Most Valuable Player. Neches junior Emily Hill received the nod for MVP Setter, while Kourtney Mannix, of Neches, was selected as the district's best server.
Neches' Lexi Rogers was voted as MVP hitter. Nayeli Quistian was voted as the district's best defensive player and Emily Docteur received “New Comer of the Year.”
Neches head coach Morgan Roberson received coach of the year following her team's undefeated run through district. The Lady Tigers finished the season with a 41-4 record on the season en route to their second consecutive district title.
The Lady Tigers had two additional representatives on the first-team all-district in Reagan Hill and Mallory Main. Madison Catchot was an honorable mention.
Oakwood's Neci Keefer was selected as the Utility Player of the Year. The Lady Panthers also had Kaeley Bean and Masa Youngblood make first-team all-district.
Second-team all-district for Oakwood: Avery Hardin, Shaylin Keefer. Honorable mention: Lillie Flores, Hannah Pettiette, Graci Belle Pettitte.
