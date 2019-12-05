AUSTIN – The Cayuga and Neches high school volleyball teams had several players selected to the 2019-20 Texas Girls Association All-State team.
Neches saw six Lady Tigers selected to the TGCA 1A all-state team – the most of any school in the class. Neches representative was comprised of five juniors and one sophomore in Emily Hill, Raegan Hill, district and state tournament MVP Kacie Kimbrough, Nayeli Quistian, Lexi Rogers and Kourtney Mannix (one of only two sophomores to make the team).
After helping lead Neches to back-to-back state titles, Emily and Kimbrough were also selected to the TGCA 1A-2A-3A-4A all-star team on Wednesday – the only 1A athletes selected on either team.
The All Star teams play at the Texas Girls Coaches Association Convention in July.
This year the Convention will be held in Arlington, Texas.
The Lady Tigers finished with a 40-4 overall record this fall and capped their season off with a sweep of Round-Top Carmine in the state championship game in Garland.
Cayuga freshman Claire Drinkard and junior Briley Shaw were named to the TGCA all-state team after helping guide the Ladycats to a 30-plus win season before bowing out in the regional quarterfinals to Iola.
TGCA Academic All-State:
Palestine Katherine Litynesky
Neches Madison Catchot
Nominees must fulfill the following requirements: Be a senior. Have an overall grade point average of 94 or above for grades 9 – 11. Be a varsity participant or a member of the support staff for that sport in good standing. Be of good moral character.
