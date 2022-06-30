The Neches athletic program proved to be one of the best in the state again as they finished top-15 in the 2022 Lone Star Cup Standings.
In a year where most of their athletic programs were led by freshmen, Neches finished 15th in the Lone Star Cup in Class 1A with 36 points.
The UIL Lone Star Cup is awarded annually to six high schools, one in each of the six UIL classifications (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A), based on their team performance in district and state championships.
The winning schools in each classification will receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship. The Texas Farm Bureau Insurance is the annual sponsor of the UIL Lone Star Cup.
The standings include Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Military Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball and Baseball.
Abbott took home this year’s Lone Star Cup for Class 1A with 65 points. Mason was the winner for Class 2A, Lorena (3A), Argyle (4A), Dallas Highland Park (5A) and Southlake Carroll (6A).
Standings for the UIL Lone Star Cup are compiled via a year-long accumulation of points based on team success at the district and state level in the UIL activities aforementioned.
