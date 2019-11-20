GARLAND – The Neches High School volleyball team is two steps awaty from back-to-back state championships. But, first, head coach Morgan Roberson and her squad must bypass today's semifinals showdown – which takes place at 11 a.m. versus Blum (30-14) at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.
The Lady Tigers (39-5) enter their semifinals matchup on an 18-game winning streak. Neches has not lost a set throughout the playoffs, but neither has the Lady Bobcats. Two years ago, Blum made it all the way to the state final before falling to Bronte in four sets.
Today's matchup will see six of the 2018 TGCA all-state team members hit the floor. For Neches, Junior setter Emily Hill, Junior middle blocker Kacie Kimbrough, Junior libero Nayeli Quistian and outside hitter Lexi Rogers. For Blum, it will be Emma Rodgriguez and Kylie Sanders.
Here are the complete state tournament details.
Today
Conference 1A Semifinals
11 a.m. – Neches (39-5) vs. Blum (30-14)
1 p.m. – Water Valley (31-12) vs. Round Top-Carmine (21-11)
Conference 2A Semifinals
3 p.m. – Crawford (47-4) vs. Burton (34-15)
5 p.m. – Jewett Leon (42-5) vs. Wink (40-5)
Thursday, Nov. 21
Conference 3A Semifinals
11 a.m. – Bushland (46-1) vs. Vanderbilt Industrial (36-11)
1 p.m. – Van Alstyne (36-4) vs. Lexington (34-13)
3 p.m. – Conference 1A Final
Conference 4A Semifinals
5 p.m. – Carthage (41-4) vs. Hereford (34-14)
7 p.m. – Lamar Fulshear (43-4) vs. Kennedale (36-7)
Friday, Nov. 22
Conference 5A Semifinals
11 a.m. – Canyon Randall (42-3) vs. San Antonio Alamo Heights (35-9)
1 p.m. – Lucas Lovejoy (46-5) vs. Friendswood (34-17)
3 p.m. – Conference 2A Final
Conference 6A Semifinals
5 p.m. – Northwest Nelson (48-2) vs. Schertz Clemens (44-4)
7 p.m. – Fort Bend Ridge Point (46-4) vs. Plano West (39-5)
Saturday, Nov. 23
Finals
11 a.m. – Conference 3A Final
1 p.m. – Conference 4A Final
3 p.m. – Conference 5A Final
5 p.m. – Conference 6A Final
Doors will open one hour prior to the first match.
Parkingis available day of the match for $15 in the lot adjacent to the Curtis Culwell Center. Discounted parking will be sold online.
Ticket prices are $12 for adults and $7 for students. A two-day pass may be purchased for $20 and an all-tournament ticket is $30. Advanced tickets can be purchased atExtremeTix Online. Ticket windows will open two hours prior to the scheduled match time for on-site sales.
Curtis Culwell Center Clear Bag Policy
To ensure guest safety and quicker entry into the facility the Curtis Culwell Center has implemented a clear bag policy. This policy states that fans cannot bring any purse, bag or container larger than a small clutch bag. Fans may bring clear bags including a clear tote that does not exceed 12 by 6 by 12 inches or a clear one-gallon re-sealable storage bag. UIL App
Follow all of the action and updates on UIL State, the official mobile app for all UIL State Championships. The app features spectator information, schedules, team profiles, and live stats. It is free and available for immediate download in the App Storeand Google Play.
UIL Volleyball State Tournament Games to be Broadcast Live
NFHS Network will provide live coverage of the 2019 UIL Volleyball State Tournament.
Fans, family and alumni unable to attend matches can watch the UIL Volleyball State Tournament live online with a subscription at www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/uil.
For complete broadcast information visit https://www.uiltexas.org/volleyball/state/volleyball-state-tournament-broadcast-information
