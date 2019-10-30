NECHES – Since the Neches Lady Tigers volleyball team reached the mountain top last year, expectations for this year's squad has been for another run at a state title.
After the Lady Tigers swept Water Valley in the state championship game last year, Neches coach Morgan Roberson was met with immediate talks of repeating the following year.
So far, the Lady Tigers haven't given any doubt as to why a repeat isn't in their future.
Neches topped off their 38-win 2019 campaign with a sweep of Latexo Tuesday night. The district finale brought them to 14-0 in the district and earned them a first-round bye heading into playoffs next week.
“I'm proud of the way they performed,” Roberson said. “We know we have a target on our backs. “The pressure isn't necessarily verbal, but we know it's there.”
The Lady Tigers have been led by juniors Emily Hill, Lexi Rogers, Nayeli Qustan, Kacie Kimbrough and Raegan Hill – all of which entered their third year under coach Roberson. With just one senior on their roster, Madison Catchot, Neches enjoys the advantage of returning much of their core from their 2018 title run.
“For those juniors, they're the leaders,” Roberson said. “They've been on the team longer than my senior. They got the experience because we've been to the highest level. And I'm hoping that pays off with us staying calm under pressure.”
The district 2A-21 champions have also gotten their fair share of experience competing against some of the toughest teams in the state in number one ranked 4A team Farmersville, 3A Edgewood and 2A Leon.
Though each of those matches ended in defeat, it happened to be one of the best experiences for Neches this season.
“If we can play as we played them,” Roberson said with a smile, “there shouldn't be a 1A team that is as good as them. [Our players] loved it. They don't like to lose, but they asked me last week if [they] can watch Farmersville film. They feed off of it.”
Admittedly, during their sweep of the district, the challenges that Neches faced was playing up to their standards. At times, the three months grind the volleyball season presented showed its effect on the team.
“It's a battle,” Roberson said. “Just playing our volleyball and not playing to who we're playing against. Often they just want to play better than the opponent instead of playing Neches style.”
For coach Roberson, it's constantly challenging them in practice and holding her team accountable that pushes the Lady Tigers to reach their standard.
During their winning streak, it has been important for Coach Roberson to establish a standard higher than winning within her program. Those standards can range from they conduct themselves in practice to holding opposing teams below season averages.
Now that season two is over for Neches, Coach Roberson emphasized the importance of not feeling as if they've won before they have stepped on the court.
Friday, they'll participate in a warmup game against 3A opponent Burkeville. A final test before the “season three” begins for the Lady Tigers.
“They have an equal balance of confidence and nerves.” Every game matters. We're going to treat everyone with respect and hopefully take care of business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.